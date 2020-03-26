USAFA employee tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A civilian employee of the 10th Air Base Wing, host wing for the Air Force Academy, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is hospitalized at a Colorado Springs hospital, is receiving care and the individual’s condition is improving.

There is no indication the individual had any direct or indirect contact with cadets. Academy officials will continue to monitor the situation and other Academy personnel who came in contact with the individual have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and take appropriate actions if they develop symptoms.

The Academy is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines for testing and medical response.

As a reminder, the Academy declared a public health emergency March 23 and is open only for official business only, meaning personnel are permitted to enter the base only to:

go to work, including contracted services and deliveries

access base housing, if living on base

access medical services, including the pharmacy

go to scheduled appointments

tend to animals boarded in the Academy stables

access an RV stored on base

Shopping trips to the Exchange and Commissary are NOT considered official business and therefore are not reasons to enter the Academy.

For more information on the Academy’s efforts to minimize spread of COVID-19 click here.