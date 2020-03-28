USAFA Cadet tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A Cadet First-Class at the U.S. Air Force Academy has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in isolation here in accordance with the Academy’s COVID plan.

The cadet was staying in a single-occupancy room in the cadet dorms and taking classes online as part of the Academy’s social distancing directive. The cadet does not have any known underlying health conditions and is not considered high-risk for serious complications.

Academy officials will continue to monitor the individual’s health. Academy personnel and cadets who may have come in close contact with the cadet have been identified and are being monitored, according the Academy’s COVID plan and established USAFA self-quarantine procedures.

The Academy is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense guidelines for testing and medical response as it relates to COVID-19.

A civilian employee of the 10th Air Base Wing, host wing for the Air Force Academy, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. The employee is hospitalized at a Colorado Springs hospital, is receiving care and the individual’s condition is improving.

For more information on the Academy’s efforts to minimize spread of COVID-19 click here.