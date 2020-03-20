1  of  8
UCHealth suspends Colorado Springs drive-up coronavirus testing center

Coronavirus

Cars line up at a coronavirus testing center in Colorado Springs on March 16.

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth has made the decision to suspend COVID-19 community testing at the drive-thru site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs due to limited availability of testing supplies.

According to a spokesperson from UCHealth, at this time, testing supplies are reserved for patients who are seriously ill and hospitalized. Pointing out it’s also essential to have enough tests for health care workers, should they require testing. 

If the supply situation changes and testing is reinstituted, UCHealth will inform the community.

