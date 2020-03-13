UCHealth opens coronavirus testing center in Colorado Springs; doctor’s note required

A healthcare provider prepares to label a vial at the coronavirus testing location located at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village location on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Aspen, Colo. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth is opening a regional drive-through coronavirus testing center in Colorado Springs.

The testing center is open ONLY to people who have received a doctor’s order after meeting screening criteria set by the Colorado state health department.

The test collection site is not for the public at large, and no doctors are on site.

The Colorado state health department is encouraging anyone who is symptomatic or thinks they may have been exposed to the virus to call or email their physician first for guidance. Always call before reporting to a healthcare facility for testing.

“It’s important to understand that this site is for people who have met testing criteria, as determined by their provider,” Dr. David Steinbruner, associate chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial Hospital, said in a statement. “This effort is a collaboration with the state and county health departments to confirm or rule out COVID-19 cases and reduce transmission of the virus.”

The Colorado Springs site is at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park.

People with a provider referral can come to the center from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, starting on Friday. In addition to the provider referral, individuals who are referred by a non-UCHealth provider will need to bring a second form – specifically, CDPHE’s “Assessment of Patients for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)” – that has also been filled out by the provider. Patients who arrive without a form will need to acquire a form from a referring provider before UCHealth can collect a specimen. Patients also must bring a photo identification that matches the name on the provider’s order.

>> More coronavirus coverage