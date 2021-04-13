UCHealth now offering simplified “self-scheduling” for COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth is now offering online self-scheduling for Coloradans seeking a COVID-19 vaccination, the health system announced Tuesday.

Anyone 18 and older is now able to choose an open appointment time and clinic location that is most convenient for them. You don’t need to be a UCHealth patient to sign up for a vaccine.

A UCHealth spokesperson said most openings in the Pikes Peak region are at the Memorial Administrative Center at 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., where the Pfizer vaccine is administered.

To find available appointments with UCHealth, go to My Health Connection, UCHealth’s online patient portal, and click on Appointments > Schedule Appointment. Anyone who does not have a My Health Connection account can create one at uchealth.org.

UCHealth’s vaccine hotline is also available in English at 720-462-2255 and Spanish (Español) at 844-945-2508.

UCHealth said it may take several weeks before appointments are widely available. They add new appointment times daily around 9 a.m.

UCHealth said they will open general scheduling to Coloradans age 16 and older on May 3. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

UCHealth has been providing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at its clinics, with the vast majority being Pfizer. The health system has administered more than 463,000 vaccine doses statewide.