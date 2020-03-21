UCHealth implements no-visitors policy

COLORADO SPRINGS — UCHealth is implementing a no-visitors policy at all of its hospitals and clinics with exceptions for maternity, NICU, pediatric, and end-of-life care.

These new restrictions effective Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m., are in place for the health and safety of patients and their families, visitors, and health care workers.

According to UCHealth, exceptions to these guidelines may be considered on a case-by-case basis for patients who are at the end of life, and our birth centers and maternity areas have slightly different restrictions for their units.

The policy will be disappointing for patients and their loved ones; we encourage patients and their families to maximize use of virtual video connections, chats and phone calls. Most other hospitals in Colorado have instituted similar visitor restrictions. UCHealth Spokesperson

UCHealth urges all Coloradans to take precautions recommended by the CDC and CDPHE, including:

Physically distancing from others

Washing hands regularly

Staying home when sick

In addition, UCHealth is encouraging patients to call ahead if they are on their way to an appointment, emergency room, or urgent care and have a fever, cold, or flu symptoms, or if they may have been exposed to the coronavirus COVID-19.