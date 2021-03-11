UCHealth cancels weekend COVID vaccine clinics due to weather

A UCHealth Memorial Hospital employee receives one of first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday, December 14, 2020. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to forecasted winter weather, UCHealth is canceling the COVID-19 vaccine clinics it had scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14.

UCHealth said they are contacting everyone who has an appointment this weekend to reschedule their vaccinations for next week.

UCHealth said they have 11 clinic locations that can provide a total of 40,000 vaccinations weekly. This weekend, they had about 2,500 scheduled appointments.

Patients with appointments scheduled this weekend don’t need to change their appointments themselves. UCHealth will contact them to help them reschedule.

“Importantly, CDC guidelines say the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be provided up to six weeks after the first dose; this delay will not affect the overall effectiveness of vaccination,” UCHealth said.