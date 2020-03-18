UCHealth adds tents to screen patients with respiratory symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth has put up tents outside three of its Colorado Springs-area locations to help screen and treat patients who come to the hospital with respiratory symptoms or concerns about the coronavirus.

The tents are outside Memorial Hospital Central, Memorial Hospital North, and UCHealth’s Fountain freestanding emergency department. As of Wednesday morning, only the tent outside of Memorial Central is in operation.

“The tents will be used as a place to screen – and treat, if necessary – patients who come to the hospital with respiratory symptoms or concerns about COVID-19,” UCHealth said in a statement. “The tents allow us to keep such patients separate from other patients and staff in the emergency department.”

UCHealth said patients who arrive at the Memorial Central ER are directed either inside the building or to the tent, depending on the nature of their injury or symptoms.

Patients with respiratory symptoms will be directed to the tent, where they will be evaluated by a provider. The tent is equipped with a registration area, waiting area, and private exam areas.

This story will be updated.

