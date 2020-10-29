UCCS to move most classes remote after Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs will move most of its classes to remote learning for the final three weeks of the fall semester.

The university released the following statement about the move:

UCCS will move to remote learning for all but a few courses after the Thanksgiving break to minimize rise and potential spread of COVID-19. Students who have off-campus experiences at hospitals, K-12 schools and internships will follow the guidelines at those locations.

“We know that we are beginning a season of holidays that often involve travel and family gatherings,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy in a memo to the campus community. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority. We still have four weeks until the start of the Thanksgiving break, and we must remain dedicated to the mitigation efforts that have made UCCS an example of how to return to on-campus operations during this pandemic.”

Residence halls and dining halls will remain open for students through the end of the fall semester as originally scheduled. Students who opt to stay at home for the final three weeks of the semester may receive a credit for the spring housing charges using instructions emailed to them. Students who return will experience increased testing for the final weeks of the semester.

Campus access will remain the same and follow the current public health guidance.