Three new coronavirus cases reported in Colorado, one in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) announced one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Friday. And, up in Denver, city officials said two residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

>>WATCH LIVE Update here

The patient in El Paso County is a man in his 40s who recently traveled to California. He is currently isolated at his home and in stable condition.

“We hope he is able to make a full and quick recovery,” said Susan Wheelan, EPCPH Director. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority.”

These cases are all considered “presumptive positive” until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Denver residents got a positive result after being tested by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Both individuals are symptomatic and isolated, but do not require hospitalization at this time,” the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said in a written statement.

Officials said several other people have been quarantined or will be quarantined soon.

The statewide total of coronavirus cases is now five. A California man visiting Summit County and a Douglas woman also tested positive for the virus, officials said Thursday.

Health officials recommend frequent hand washing and staying at least six feet away from people showing symptoms. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

People who are sick are urged to stay home.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.