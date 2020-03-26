Two more coronavirus deaths in El Paso County, bringing total to 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two more people have died of coronavirus in El Paso County, bringing the total number of deaths to seven.

El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly announced the deaths during a Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday morning. He said more details about the people who died will be released this afternoon, when the Colorado state health department releases updated state numbers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 122 cases of the virus have been reported in El Paso County.

