Two employees at Pueblo West golf course test positive for coronavirus

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County health department is notifying the public of possible exposure to COVID-19 after two employees at Desert Hawk Golf Course tested positive for the virus.

The health department said anyone who was at the golf course between June 29 and July 3 should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus for at least 14 days after visiting the course.

Anyone showing symptoms, even mild, should remain at home, contact their health care provider, and get tested. Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.