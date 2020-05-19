Two COVID-19 deaths in Colorado added to Wyoming’s count

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming residents who died of the coronavirus in Colorado have been added to Wyoming’s count of fatalities from the illness.

The change brought Wyoming’s total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 10, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.

An older woman from Carbon County died in Colorado in late April. The woman had other health conditions that made her more susceptible to the illness.

An older man from Laramie County died in Colorado in late March, which would make him the first person from Wyoming known to die from the virus. It wasn’t known if the man had health conditions putting him at higher risk.