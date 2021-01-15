Two COVID-19 cases connected to Colorado Springs shelter for homeless youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people who were staying at a Colorado Springs shelter for homeless youth have tested positive for the coronavirus, and several others have symptoms of the virus, according to the shelter.

The Place Youth Homeless Shelter said the two people who tested positive and the others with symptoms were immediately moved to other safe places. Most of them went to the city’s isolation shelter at the City Auditorium.

The Place is working closely with the county health department to help contain the spread of the virus. They said on January 4, they launched rapid testing to bolster safety for both the staff and the people staying at the 20-bed shelter, which is located east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Extra cleaning and sanitation practices, use of protective equipment such as face masks, physical distancing when possible, and other protocols were implemented at The Place early on in the pandemic.

“Our priority is to keep youth who seek our help safe and healthy, helping them move on from homelessness,” Shawna Kemppainen, Executive Director of The Place, said in a statement. “This pandemic reveals again that homelessness is a health crisis every day. The nearly 200 young people we know on the streets of our community have no home in which to isolate. Our work is full speed ahead, including shelter services.”