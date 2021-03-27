Two coronavirus “variants of concern” present in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to push us closer to the end of the pandemic, state and county leaders are looking at a potential speedbump, with a rise in variant cases in the Rocky Mountains.

Two variants of concern have been found in El Paso County–the California and the UK variants.

The state health department says there are hundreds of variant cases in Colorado. There’s some evidence those variants could spread faster, but the vaccines being offered now still provide a high level of protection against them.

“There actually is really good evidence that the vaccines are still effective,” El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson said. “There may be, as we are following this and getting more data, we’re anticipating that we will need a greater saturation of vaccine to actually achieve that herd immunity. But there is no evidence that these variants are escaping our vaccine immunity at this point.”

The nation’s first case of the UK variant was found in Elbert County in December.