TSA Agent tests positive for coronavirus at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) – The Transportation Security Administration says an agent at Denver International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus.

TSA said the agent last worked at DIA on March 21 in the oversize bag checkpoint on level six from 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The agent has been placed in a 14 day quarantine.

TSA said 61 screening officers have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past 14 days across the nation. It also said 22 non-screening employees who have limited interaction with the traveling public have also tested positive for the virus.

“TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

A TSA screening officer at Montrose Regional Airport also tested positive for COVID-19. That agent last worked on March 16 at a security checkpoint from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.