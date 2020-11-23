Traveling for Thanksgiving? See what the COVID-19 positivity rate is for every Colorado county

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you made the difficult decision to travel for Thanksgiving? COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions. We took a look at the numbers for the last two weeks to see where each county stands.

Here are the stats as of 5 a.m. Monday for the state of Colorado, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

State positivity rate (7-day rate): 12.01%

Counties in each level: Level Green: 1 (Rio Blanco County; the 2 week positivity rate is 16.3%) Level Blue: 5 Level Yellow: 11 Level Orange: 27 Level Red: 20 (Larimer moves to Red on Tuesday) Level Purple: 0



Here’s where every county stands as of 5 a.m. Monday (two-week positivity rates):

Adams: 16%

Alamosa: 14.6%

Arapahoe: 12.4%

Archuleta: 6.5%

Baca: 2.7%

Bent: 3.7%

Boulder: 7.8%

Broomfield: 9.4%

Chaffee: 3.6%

Cheyenne: 7.7%

Clear Creek: 10.7%

Conejos: 16.5%

Costilla: 14.3%

Crowley: 12.4%

Custer: 10.2%

Delta: 9.5%

Denver: 11.9%

Dolores: 7%

Douglas: 12.1%

Eagle: 8.7%

Elbert: 14.7%

El Paso: 14.7%

Fremont: 9.2%

Garfield: 12.1%

Gilpin: 8.6%

Grand: 18.7%

Gunnison: 10%

Hinsdale: 14.6%

Huerfano: 4.2%

Jackson: 9.5%

Jefferson: 11.8%

Kiowa: 8.6%

Kit Carson: 22.1%

Lake: 15.7%

La Plata: 7.2%

Larimer: 12.3%

Las Animas: 3%

Lincoln: 9.8%

Logan: 12.1%

Mesa: 12%

Mineral: 8.6%

Moffat: 20.1%

Montezuma: 11%

Montrose: 12.8%

Morgan: 17.5%

Otero: 18.1%

Ouray: 5%

Park: 9.5%

Phillips: 4.3%

Pitkin: 4%

Prowers: 27.4%

Pueblo: 16%

Rio Blanco: 16.3%

Rio Grande: 4.9%

Routt: 7.8%

Saguache: 17.5%

San Juan: 3.5%

San Miguel: 3.2%

Sedgwick: 12.4%

Summit: 9.4%

Teller: 14.7%

Washington: 20.8%

Weld: 16.4%

Yuma: 9.1%

As of 5 a.m. Monday, there are 20 counties in a Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Larimer County will move to a Level Red on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

Here’s a look at the current hospitalizations as of 5 a.m. Monday: