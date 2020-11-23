Traveling for Thanksgiving? See what the COVID-19 positivity rate is for every Colorado county

by: Dara Bitler

DENVER (KDVR) — Have you made the difficult decision to travel for Thanksgiving? COVID-19 continues to rise in Colorado, forcing many counties into tighter restrictions. We took a look at the numbers for the last two weeks to see where each county stands.

Here are the stats as of 5 a.m. Monday for the state of Colorado, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard:

  • State positivity rate (7-day rate):
    • 12.01%
  • Counties in each level:
    • Level Green: 1 (Rio Blanco County; the 2 week positivity rate is 16.3%)
    • Level Blue: 5
    • Level Yellow: 11
    • Level Orange: 27
    • Level Red: 20 (Larimer moves to Red on Tuesday)
    • Level Purple: 0

Here’s where every county stands as of 5 a.m. Monday (two-week positivity rates):

  • Adams: 16%
  • Alamosa: 14.6%
  • Arapahoe: 12.4%
  • Archuleta: 6.5%
  • Baca: 2.7%
  • Bent: 3.7%
  • Boulder: 7.8%
  • Broomfield: 9.4%
  • Chaffee: 3.6%
  • Cheyenne: 7.7%
  • Clear Creek: 10.7%
  • Conejos: 16.5%
  • Costilla: 14.3%
  • Crowley: 12.4%
  • Custer: 10.2%
  • Delta: 9.5%
  • Denver: 11.9%
  • Dolores: 7%
  • Douglas: 12.1%
  • Eagle: 8.7%
  • Elbert: 14.7%
  • El Paso: 14.7%
  • Fremont: 9.2%
  • Garfield: 12.1%
  • Gilpin: 8.6%
  • Grand: 18.7%
  • Gunnison: 10%
  • Hinsdale: 14.6%
  • Huerfano: 4.2%
  • Jackson: 9.5%
  • Jefferson: 11.8%
  • Kiowa: 8.6%
  • Kit Carson: 22.1%
  • Lake: 15.7%
  • La Plata: 7.2%
  • Larimer: 12.3%
  • Las Animas: 3%
  • Lincoln: 9.8%
  • Logan: 12.1%
  • Mesa: 12%
  • Mineral: 8.6%
  • Moffat: 20.1%
  • Montezuma: 11%
  • Montrose: 12.8%
  • Morgan: 17.5%
  • Otero: 18.1%
  • Ouray: 5%
  • Park: 9.5%
  • Phillips: 4.3%
  • Pitkin: 4%
  • Prowers: 27.4%
  • Pueblo: 16%
  • Rio Blanco: 16.3%
  • Rio Grande: 4.9%
  • Routt: 7.8%
  • Saguache: 17.5%
  • San Juan: 3.5%
  • San Miguel: 3.2%
  • Sedgwick: 12.4%
  • Summit: 9.4%
  • Teller: 14.7%
  • Washington: 20.8%
  • Weld: 16.4%
  • Yuma: 9.1%

As of 5 a.m. Monday, there are 20 counties in a Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Larimer County will move to a Level Red on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

New data is released around 4 p.m. each day.

Here’s a look at the current hospitalizations as of 5 a.m. Monday:

