Transitioning 3 drive-up mass vaccination events to Moderna and Pfizer only

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Centura Health will be offering the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines ONLY at three drive-up mass vaccination events, beginning Saturday, April 10. The three are Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine remains both extremely safe and effective, according to Centura Health. They made this decision due to the national shortage of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine and the adverse reactions to the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, April 7 (adverse reactions were 0.62% of those vaccinated on April 7). Centura Health will continue to administer the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine in their ambulatory care and physician clinic settings.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have remained flexible and nimble, always ready to adapt our processes and systems rooted in our commitment to Safety First, People Always,” said Peter D. Banko, President & CEO of Centura Health. “I applaud and support our incredible caregivers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park for their courage to see something, say something, and stop the line.”

The 24,400 patients currently scheduled to receive the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine at one of the three Vaccines for All drive-up mass vaccination clinics between April 10 to 14 will keep their same appointment time, same date and the same location and receive the Pfizer dose one vaccine. This change will automatically be made for all registered individuals and appointments will be considered confirmed.

Pfizer Dose two appointments will be automatically scheduled at the corresponding day 21, at the same time and location as your first dose appointment. Impacted patients will receive an email, text message or both based on the information they provided during registration. If registered patients are unable to attend their appointment or need to re-schedule, they may call 855-882-8065. Phone line is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Right now, our priority is to take care of our neighbors currently scheduled to ensure they are able to get vaccinated,” said Shauna Gulley, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “We appreciate your patience as we make this transition. We remain committed to vaccinating all residents in Colorado and western Kansas as soon as possible.”