DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis is expected to make a “major announcement” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis is scheduled to speak alongside Executive Director of Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment Jill Hunsaker Ryan and CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman at noon.

Polis’ address comes on the day Denver’s mask mandate/proof of vaccination public health order.

According to FOX21’s sister station KDVR, masks are still required on all RTD buses, trains and other public transportation, and Denver International Airport.

