Tier 1 of Combined Hospital Transfer Center reactivated due to Delta variant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – Colorado hospitals and health systems have reactivated their Tier 1 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center to help transfer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the Delta variant, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise for the past several weeks which has led many hospitals to report staffing concerns.

As part of the CHTC plan, patients can be transferred from a hospital that doesn’t have the capacity or the means to move patients to another level of care. Transfers will be completed through a data-driven process to efficiently protect patients and offer them the best care.

Tier 1 of the CHTC utilizes existing relationships to work between rural and independent hospitals and urban hospitals/health systems that allow for transfers and resources to assist with patient management. Colorado hospitals and health systems activated Tier 1 of the CHTC in November 2020 to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients. To date, Colorado hospitals have not yet reached the triggers to activate the rest of the tiers in place.

“Throughout the pandemic, Colorado hospitals have worked collaboratively to ensure that they had sufficient space, staff, and supplies to provide care for all Coloradans who needed it,” said Darlene Tad-y, MD, CHA vice president of clinical affairs. “The CHTC helps us efficiently use all the resources available in our hospitals throughout the state to provide lifesaving care for Coloradans who need it.”

Tad-y added that the rising hospitalizations are preventable, as the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to protect Coloradans from severe illness and hospitalization from the virus.

“We are depending on you – please help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado,” Tad-y said.



