Three Springs Goodwill employees test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Goodwill announcing Sunday three of its Austin Bluffs store employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The store re-opened May 1, in accordance with the governor’s safer-at-home order.

This is considered an outbreak — which is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days.

El Paso County Public Health is alerting anyone who may have been at the Goodwill location at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway in the last week, starting on May 9, they say it’s out of an abundance of caution.

Goodwill is working with El Paso County Public Health to conduct an investigation of the situation and working with store employees who may have been exposed to the three positive cases.

Effective May 17, Goodwill has temporarily closed the Austin Bluffs store and donation center.

While closed, the store will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in preparation for re-opening to shoppers and donors under the guidance of public health.

El Paso County Public Health encourages people to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you begin to experience symptoms, it’s important to seek testing, which is available at the following locations: