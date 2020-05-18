Three Springs Goodwill employees test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Goodwill announcing Sunday three of its Austin Bluffs store employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The store re-opened May 1, in accordance with the governor’s safer-at-home order.
This is considered an outbreak — which is defined as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days.
El Paso County Public Health is alerting anyone who may have been at the Goodwill location at 4158 Austin Bluffs Parkway in the last week, starting on May 9, they say it’s out of an abundance of caution.
Goodwill is working with El Paso County Public Health to conduct an investigation of the situation and working with store employees who may have been exposed to the three positive cases.
Effective May 17, Goodwill has temporarily closed the Austin Bluffs store and donation center.
While closed, the store will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in preparation for re-opening to shoppers and donors under the guidance of public health.
El Paso County Public Health encourages people to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If you begin to experience symptoms, it’s important to seek testing, which is available at the following locations:
- UCHealth Testing Tent: 175 S. Union Blvd in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this drive-through site will perform testing on individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have a physician’s order
- Bring your ID and insurance card (if you have one)
- Peak Vista Testing Site: 3205 North Academy in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this drive-through site will test those 12 years of age and older who have symptoms of COVID-19
- Visit Peak Vista’s COVID-19 testing page to learn more about what to bring and other requirements to get tested here
- Kaiser/CDPHE Test Sites: Call to receive location information
- For symptomatic first responders and health care workers that do not have access to testing through their employer
- Call 303-692-2700 and speak with a clinical consultant to get approval to test at one of these sites and receive information on scheduling an appointment
- Pueblo County Testing Site: 1001 Beulah Ave. (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue)
- For news and information about our neighboring community’s testing site, visit their website.
- Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Children’s Hospital Colorado Testing Site: 4125 Briargate Parkway (parking lot of Briargate Outpatient and Specialty Care)
- Open 7 days a week
- Testing Requirements:
- Pre-Surgical patient at Children’s pediatric physician referral
- Drive-through site, by appointment only
- Centura Health: 17230 Jackson Creek Parkway, suite 120 Monument, CO 80132
- Open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Testing Requirements:
- Testing is by agency; Agency must be a Fire Department, Law Enforcement Agency, or EMS provider (other agencies such as Department of Corrections, Rangers, Animal Law Enforcement and others are welcome to contact Centura at the email below if interested in testing)
- Agency Occupational Health or equivalent emails CenturaLovesFirstResponders@Centura.org for testing forms
- Individual:
- Symptomatic AND has testing form from agency/work ID with them AND First Responder
- No appointment required