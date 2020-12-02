Three Royal Gorge Route Railroad employees test positive for COVID-19

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Royal Gorge Route Railroad is notifying the public after three of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

The railroad said guests who visited on November 18, 19, and 20 may have been exposed to the virus.

The state health department encourages anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested about seven days after the possible exposure. Anyone experiencing symptoms should get tested as soon as the symptoms appear.

The Royal Gorge Route said they have been operating the train at 25% capacity since reopening on May 23. More than 80,000 people have safely ridden the train since that date, according to the railroad.

The railroad will continue running daily on its published schedule, according to the company.

The company said they are following COVID protocols recommended by the CDC and state and county health departments, including: