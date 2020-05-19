COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three new coronavirus outbreaks have been confirmed in Colorado Springs, including one at a McDonald’s, according to the county health department.
The health department said three employees have tested positive for the virus at the McDonald’s at 535 Airport Creek Point, which is at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.
The second new outbreak is at Springs Fabrication at 850 Aeroplaza Drive, where two employees have tested positive for the virus. The third new outbreak is at Cheyenne Mountain Care Center at 835 Tenderfoot Hill Road, where two residents have tested positive.
A confirmed outbreak means two or more people in a single facility or non-household group have gotten the virus within two weeks.
In a healthcare facility, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases in residents within two weeks.
More cases at Walmart, Goodwill
The health department also said a fourth employee at the Walmart on Space Center Drive has tested positive for the virus. An outbreak at that store was reported Monday.
A fourth employee at the Goodwill on Austin Bluffs Parkway has also tested positive for the virus. An outbreak at that store was announced Sunday.
Testing available
The health department is encouraging people to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms. Anyone who has symptoms should get tested. Essential workers who do not have symptoms can also get tested.
Community testing is available at these locations in Colorado Springs:
- UCHealth Testing Tent
- 175 S. Union Blvd in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bring your ID and insurance card (if you have one)
- Peak Vista Testing Site
- 3205 North Academy in Colorado Springs
- Open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Visit Peak Vista’s COVID-19 testing page to learn more about what to bring and other requirements to get tested