COLORADO SPRINGS — Three employees at a local Colorado Springs Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19.

The El Paso County Department of Public Health confirmed to FOX21 that the employees worked at the Walmart off Space Center Dr.

The Health Department has not released any more information about these cases, but a spokesperson for El Paso County Public Health said she expects more details to come later in the day Monday.

This is a developing story. Stick with FOX21 for the latest.