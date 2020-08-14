Three CSPD employees in southern Colorado Springs test positive for coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Colorado Springs Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the department.

The employees work in the Sand Creek Division, which is headquartered at 950 Academy Park Loop and covers the southeastern quadrant of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the three infected employees worked in the department’s investigations unit. The infected people and those potentially exposed were isolated or quarantined as appropriate, according to CSPD.

“At this point in time, we are thankful those with positive cases appear to be recovering quickly and the spread has been limited to a small section of the department who had very minimal contact with the community,” CSPD spokesman James Sokolik said in an email.

CSPD said the county health department has notified community members who may have been exposed. CSPD will continue to test exposed employees as appropriate.

“While our officers recover, please be assured our operations will continue as normal. We are not expecting any staffing shortages or challenges as a result of this outbreak. Officers will continue to wear masks, undergo temperature checks during their shifts, and practice social distancing,” Sokolik said.