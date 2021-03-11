Three Colorado Springs COVID testing sites closed this weekend due to weather

A healthcare provider prepares to label a vial at the coronavirus testing location located at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village location on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three free COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado Springs will be closed this weekend due to forecasted winter weather, according to the county health department.

These testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday. They plan to reopen as scheduled at 8 a.m. Monday.

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall – 680 Citadel Dr. E.

Fountain – 6436 US Highway 85/87

Rampart Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs

The Falcon testing site, which is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday.