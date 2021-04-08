The Resource Exchange hosts second dose vaccine clinic Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — People with disabilities could be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 so The Resource Exchange (TRE) is getting them vaccinated.

The organization held it’s second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, vaccinating elderly people, those with disabilities, and the employees of the organization. 100 people received the second dose of their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“For some people with disabilities, medical facilities can be difficult so this familiar venue helps them get immunized because of their health conditions or developmental condition are at higher risk for COVID and so we want to make sure that those people really get the access to the vaccine and have been encouraging that through our roll up your sleeve campaign,” Director of Clinical Services Lori Ganz said.

TRE has been a designated vaccine site by the state of Colorado. Their clinic is by appointment only and is full.