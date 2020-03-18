The outdoors is open: Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bars and restaurants have been ordered to serve take-out only.

Casino, gym, and theaters closed completely, as well.

Tuesday, The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) wants the public to know that the outdoors is open for business.

In light of recent developments with the COVID-19 health crisis, there has been much

Discussion about calls to stay at home, self-quarantine, and “social distance” from one

Another.

The PPORA wants to encourage the public to consider how time outside can fit into the

Health crisis guidelines provided

They say many outdoor activities like hiking allow you to be 6-feet or more away from people.

They add it’s also good for your well-being, both physically and emotionally.

Colorado Governor Polis stated that outdoor recreation fits within the recommended guidelines when done right. “Generally, in any outdoor activity you’re more than six feet, or your group is more than six feet, from any other group.” He also noted in his news conference on March 12th, “Outdoor recreation is a great thing to do during this time. Spacing from others, going hiking, going biking. If you’re frustrated because your community center is closed… with your kids, what can you do? Generally, with spring weather, hiking, outdoor recreation, all of those things are wonderful things to do with your family that are safe, that are healthy, and we encourage that in the coming days and weeks.”

So, consider how to get active outdoors in your own “backyard” over the next days and weeks as part of your strategy to remain healthy.

To learn how PikesPeakOutdoors.org is a great place to start.