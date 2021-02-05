Teller County moving to COVID Dial Level Yellow

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Effective Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 9 a.m. Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have announced, that under the new COVID-19 Dial Teller County incidence rates have improved to allow the lessening of restriction under Safer at Home Dial Level Yellow thresholds.

Moving forward Teller County will have more local control over the designation of dial level.

Teller County Commissioner Chairman, Bob Campbell is optimistic with Teller County’s direction and stated, “Teller County and the citizens are very happy for the relaxed restrictions and the opportunity to open up more of our economy while still respecting personal responsibility to keep our community healthy.”

Due to the efforts by our citizens to mitigate previous levels, and vaccination efforts by TCPHE and our local health partners, as of today the incidence rates in Teller County are:

Seven-day cumulative incidence rate: 100/100,000 people

Percent positivity: 5.9%

Number of Vaccines Administered: 2441

First Dose: 1887

Second Dose: 554

Relaxed restrictions go into effect include, but are not limited to:

 Restaurants may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors, excluding staff.

 Indoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 175 people, whichever is less, per room.

 Outdoor events may operate at 50% of posted occupancy not to exceed 250 people, whichever is less.

 Casinos may operate at 50% of the posted occupancy limit not to exceed 175 people per room indoors, whichever is less, excluding staff.

 It is expected that the casinos will be allowed to operate table games in accordance with the new indoor event guidance.

Teller County is encouraging all residents and businesses to continue to take personal responsibility for their own health and help fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Those residents interested in receiving vaccination information please see www.tellercovid.com which links to the interactive vaccination interest form.

Additional information on specific sector guidance under COVID-19 Dial Level Yellow can be found in Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36 (as amended) which is located at Public health & executive orders | Colorado COVID-19 Updates.