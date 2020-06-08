Teller County gets approval to partially reopen casinos

A woman plays an electronic slot machine at at the reopening of the Bellagio hotel and casino Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Casinos in Cripple Creek can now open their slot machines, but gaming tables will remain closed for now.

The Colorado state health department approved a variance Monday allowing casinos to open their slot machines under the following conditions:

Clarify how many people can ride in an elevator to comply with six feet distancing requirements.

Any closing of the slot machines cannot be done in such a manner to intentionally improve the odds in favor of the house when it comes to payouts.

The Ramblin Express bus system that transports people to the casinos must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis and cleaned between each transport.

Gaming tables are not approved at this time, but will be considered again in three weeks.

The following requirements apply to all open businesses in the county, including casinos:

In order to achieve six feet social distancing, the limit is 50% of the posted occupancy code limit ensuring a minimum 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 175 people at any given time in a confined indoor space, and 250 people in any outdoor setting.

Employees and contracted workers shall be monitored daily for symptoms, and symptomatic employees shall be excluded from the workplace and isolated until they are fever-free for 72 hours, other symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since they became symptomatic.

Require employees to wear face coverings at all times while working.

Provide accommodations for vulnerable individuals who remain encouraged to follow the Stay at Home requirements.

Require signage on doors telling guests that are experiencing COVID-like symptoms not to enter, and recommend that the sign posted at the door is the CDC sign.

>> Read the full variance here.