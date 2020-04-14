Teller County employees create new way to protect health care workers

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. – The deterioration of a patient suffering from COVID–19 can happen quickly. It’s not hard to find news articles of patients going from speaking to gasping, from breathing to needing a ventilator in a matter of hours.

For some, they’re taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“Combined with our agencies, we do want to make sure people recognize the risk first responders are going through,” said Teller County Emergency Services Director Don Angell.

Because of CDC guidance, all ambulances have an interior plastic wrapping that’s re-wrapped after each patient, protecting the next one who rides inside.

In Teller county, two public works employees have come up with a way for paramedics to ride along as well: A plastic hood that slides over the patient’s head. It has two holes cut out for arms and another for an exhaust tube. It’s the exhaust tube that makes Teller County’s creation unique and, according to the area’s health care leaders, more effective

When a procedure like intubating (putting a tube in an airway to assist in breathing) a patient causes them to cough or have another kind of respiratory reaction, droplets that can contain bacteria and viruses can spurt into the air. The Airway Protection Hood captures those droplets then a negatively pressurized tube takes them out of the main cabin. The ambulance operators can choose when to discharge that air.

“We will keep adding layers as [first responders] figure out ways safer ways for us to do the work we have to do every day,” said Angell.

The hoods are designed to easily go over a patient’s head, are fairly light weight, and are sealed besides the designed openings.

Healthcare leaders say, the majority of the patients they transport have some respiratory distress, but the hood can be used for anyone.

“There’s patients, car crashes and things like that, they could potentially have COVID–19 and be asymptomatic right now, and having a hood like this that we can use when it’s safely applied to decrease some of that risk to a provider is going to help. It’s going to help with some of our PPE usage as well,” said Dr. Jeremy DeWall, the Teller County Regional Medical Director.

The device will not replace the need for PPE or Personal Protective Equipment, but DeWall and Angell say, can help protect it.

Teller County bought 15 hoods, which are made in Denver, and sent one of them to an agency on Colorado’s Western Slope to look at. UCHealth has bought 50 hoods. Some will go to their own hospitals and the hospital network is donating the others to Cheyenne County Ambulance, American Medical Response, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Black Forest Fire Rescue, Calhan Fire Department, Evans Army Ambulance, Falcon Fire Protection District, Fountain Fire Department, Security Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Limon Ambulance, Lincoln Community Ambulance, Southwest Teller County Emergency Medical Services, Ute Pass Regional Health Service District, Manitou Springs Fire Department, and Rocky Mountain Mobile.

The hoods cost nearly $500.

“I can’t put a dollar amount on it,” Angell said. “If we can postpone, if we can save just one person from being exposed, it’s worth every penny it ever cost.”