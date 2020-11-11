‘Teachers just don’t feel safe’ they report to building as D-60 students move remote

PUEBLO, Colo. — All high school students in Pueblo School District 60 are learning from home starting Nov. 11. Younger students will transition to remote learning after the Thanksgiving Break Nov. 30.

This move likely comes after the Pueblo Education Association demanded school districts take action to keep educators safe. Even though students are being sent for distance learning, teachers will still need to report to work in the building in order to teach their students remotely from their classroom.

As of Nov. 10, according to the district’s dashboard, this is the number of cases currently, not cummulatively.

“That is still a major concern for the teachers. Especially at Sunset Park considering the outbreak that’s occurred there, and the staff member in the hospital, and that sort of thing. Teachers just don’t feel safe working from the buildings, they would prefer to work from home, where they would feel safe,” said PEA member Mike Maes.

Though Maes called this an outbreak, the school is not listed on the CDPHE’s database of confirmed outbreaks.

The district said, “We believe it is important that students are able to see the classroom environment even if they are not physically present, and we also feel that it is important for our staff members to have all the necessary materials and technology available to them while providing instruction from their school. In these challenging times, our team owes our students a level of accountability for a quality distance learning experience.”

‘I think it would probably feel more normal for the students if they were to see their teacher working from home, the students are having to be at home and my teacher is having to be at home, were all doing the same thing,” Maes said. “I think it might be a little more confusing for the younger ones to think: how come my teacher gets to be in the school and I don’t get to be in the school?”

The PEA remains concerned about Sunset Park Elementary in particular. Sunset Park was closed since Oct. 30 and the school was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The district’s dashboard said on Nov. 10, with five positive cases there, nine staff members were “out”.

“The decision to close the school was made due to the school’s inability to cover staff absences, and out of an abundance of caution, we thoroughly disinfected the school and let it set vacant for a period of 10 days.”

The quarantine period at Sunset Park concluded on November 9th.

The district also told FOX21, “since November 3, four new cases have been reported. Because these cases have come in at least five days after the building was closed, we are unable to confirm that these cases are related to any potential exposures at the school.”

The district keeps a public record of cases among staff and students on their COVID-19 dashboard.

