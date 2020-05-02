Sterling inmate dies at hospital experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

STERLING, Colo. — An 86-year-old male inmate from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) passed away Friday at the Sterling Regional Medical Center.

According to the DOC spokesperson, the inmate had been transported to the hospital on Monday after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested for COVID while at the hospital.

The department will not be releasing his name at this time. The inmate’s name and official cause of death will come from the coroner’s office.

The inmate has been residing on the east side of the Sterling Correctional Facility. The unit he lived in has been quarantined and inmates will continue to be monitored.

As of Wednesday, 241 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, 2 unconfirmed (probable) and 11 staff members have tested positive. This is according to the state’s outbreak data.

The Sterling Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since April 14, 2020. Phase III operations mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.

The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times. All of the inmates on the east side of the facility are having temperature checks done twice daily as an additional screening measure.