Stay at home orders issued for five Denver-area counties

DENVER (KDVR)– Three public health departments serving more than 2 million residents across the metro Denver region announced stay-at-home orders on Wednesday.

The orders are in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday until April 17, or longer. The departments include Boulder County Public Health, Jefferson County Public Health, and Tri-County Health Department (which serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties). The city of Denver issued a stay-at-home order earlier this week.

According to the public health order, people in each county are ordered to stay at their place of residence, and that they make every effort possible to conduct only essential activities necessary to maintain health and well-being, such as getting groceries, obtaining medical supplies or medication, and/or engaging in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running while following other social distancing practices.

Examples of some permitted activities under the stay-at-home orders

Getting medical care for you, a family member or your pet

Visiting a health care professional

Getting medical supplies or medication

Going to get groceries, food (via takeout, drive-thru, food banks/pantries) or other essential household items

Getting supplies to work from home

Picking up materials from your child’s school needed for distance learning (tablet, books)

Going outside for physical activity, as long as you stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not in your household and follow social distancing practices

Going to work, ONLY if you provide essential products or services at an essential business (health care operations, infrastructure operations and maintenance, certain government functions, etc.)

Examples of some activities not permitted under the stay-at-home order

In-person public or private gatherings of any kind with people outside of your residence

Traveling, except to get essential services or medical care

Carpooling with anyone outside of the household