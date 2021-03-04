Statewide evening of remembrance Friday for nearly 6,000 who died from COVID-19

DENVER – This Friday, March 5th marks one year since the state announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado. During the past year, the state has tragically lost nearly 6,000 Coloradans to this deadly virus.

In an effort to honor those who we have lost over the last 12 months, Governor Jared Polis invites all Coloradans, counties, cities, businesses, and organizations to participate in a virtual statewide Evening of Remembrance.

This is what the Polis administration needs your help with:

If you have building lights, turn them magenta at 6:00 p.m. Magenta represents universal love: compassion and kindness.

If communities are able to and feel it’s safe, that police and fire departments turn their lights on at 6:00 p.m. for one minute.

A virtual remembrance ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Governor Polis will then address the state of Colorado regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s address will be broadcasted through television, digital platforms, and on the Governor’s Facebook page.

Polis’s administration is encouraging Coloradans to participate virtually and watch on television and digital platforms.

WWII-era aircraft will perform a flyover from west to east over the state capitol at 4:30 p.m. MT.

Cities, counties, organizations, businesses participating (will be updated on a rolling basis) include: