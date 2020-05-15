Statewide COVID-19 remembrance Friday night: Moment of silence in Colorado; turn lights red to honor lives lost

DENVER (KDVR) – Friday night, a statewide remembrance in Colorado will honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis’ office is asking Coloradans to observe a moment of silence at 7 p.m., and is encouraging people to wear their protective face coverings for one minute in silence as a display of effort to save lives.

Businesses and communities are asked to turn building lights red, if possible.

The State Capitol, along with numerous cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their red at 7 p.m. to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans who have died from this pandemic.

“This global pandemic has cost 300,000 lives across the world and over 1,000 in Colorado alone,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

“Too many Coloradans have lost family members and friends to this deadly virus, and we honor and celebrate their lives especially because many victims couldn’t have proper in-person funerals, remembrances and wakes.”

Additionally, flags at state facilities will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day. Coloradans across the state are encouraged to do the same.