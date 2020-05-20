State releases draft guidelines for restaurant reopening, asks for feedback

A food server wearing a protective face mask waits on customers at the Parkshore Grill restaurant Monday, May 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado state health department is asking for residents’ feedback on proposed guidelines for restaurants to reopen under the state’s safer-at-home order.

The state will be collecting feedback through Friday.

The finalized guidelines will be used when restaurants are allowed to reopen for dine-in service. There’s no word yet on when that will happen.

On Monday, the state is expected to decide if, and when, restaurants can begin reopening for dine-in service. However, it’s important to note that restaurants will not be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Also on Monday, the state is expected to decide whether ski resorts can open for spring skiing, and whether summer camps can open in June.