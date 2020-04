DENVER — Saturday a member of the Colorado Unified Command Group (UCG) working at the state Emergency Operations Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member went through daily medical screenings and was asymptomatic until April 4.

They were tested and were positive.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working to evaluate the level of exposure in the center.

Staff members at the facility were notified on April 4.