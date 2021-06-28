State mass vaccination sites transitioning to local providers by July 4

STATEWIDE — Colorado’s six community vaccine sites are ending their run as the state transition’s to local providers administering vaccines by July 4th. The state sites administered 12% of all vaccine doses in Colorado.

Details on each of the community vaccine sites is listed below:

The Mesa County site transitioned to the Mesa County Public Health Office on June 12 and continues to administer vaccines. The site administered a total of 39,753 doses through the state site.

The Larimer County site at The Ranch transitioned to local providers on June 25. The site administered a total of 60,657 doses. Individuals who have received first doses at The Ranch will be rescheduled for second doses within the existing Larimer County Public Health scheduling system.

The El Paso County site at Broadmoor World Arena transitioned to local providers on June 27. The site administered a total of 63,698 doses.

The Pueblo County site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds transitioned to Pueblo County Public Health on June 14. The site administered a total of 44,434 doses.

The Denver County site at Ball Arena continues to administer doses through July 3. The site has administered 91,492 doses as of June 27.

The Adams County site at Dicks Sporting Good Park continues to administer doses through June 29. The site has administered 90,042 doses as of June 27.

The state says moving to local providers will establish a more long-term and sustainable model for vaccinating more Coloradans.

In El Paso County, a new drive-thru vaccination site is opening up at the Citadel Mall. The north testing site, previously at Pikes Peak Community College’s Rampart Campus, is relocating to the Chapel Hills Mall.

The Citadel drive-thru vaccination site will run Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The north testing site now at the Chapel Hills Mall will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more testing site in El Paso County click here.