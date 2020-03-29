State COVID-19 update: 2,307 cases and 47 deaths

DENVER — The latest data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) show Colorado confirms 2,307 cases, on Sunday.

The state COVID-19 website shows that 2,307 positive cases and 47 deaths have been confirmed.

326 patients are hospitalized in Colorado and the virus has reached 46 of Colorado’s 64 counties. CDPHE said they have tested 13,276 people.

El Paso County reporting 214 confirmed cases, according to CDPHE. El Paso County health is also reporting 10 deaths from COVID-19 so far. The Pueblo Department of Public and Environment reports 18 confirmed cases in Pueblo County.