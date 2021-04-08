State adds percentage of residents vaccinated by county to vaccine data dashboard

DENVER — On Thursday, the state updated its COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard to reflect the percentage of residents at least partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated by county. This new data supplements current county level data regarding doses distributed and doses administered to provide a more comprehensive snapshot of vaccination progress by county.

The two new data tabs and their definitions are:

1+ Vaccination Rate: the percentage of people who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. This includes people who have received at least one dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. If an individual has received more than one dose, they will also be counted in the Up-to-Date Vaccination Rate. This data is based on the immunized person’s county of residence as listed in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS).

Up-to-Date Vaccination Rate: the percentage of people who have received at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or who have received at least one dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. Any individual with a second dose administered on a different day than the initial dose will be counted as receiving two doses. These individuals are also counted in the 1+ Vaccination Rate data. This data is based on the immunized person’s county of residence as listed in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS).

