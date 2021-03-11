Staffing shortages at Colorado long-term care facilities worsened by the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Long before the pandemic, the healthcare industry was already facing a staffing shortage, and things only got worse in 2020.

For many in healthcare, working with the elderly or the most vulnerable of our population is not a dream job.

Dr. Sheri Gibson is a geropsychologist, a licensed psychologist specializing in geriatric care.

“Working in geriatrics is not a sexy field,” Gibson said. “It’s hard to fill the pipeline of geriatricians and psychologists and social workers and anybody who does geriatric care, because people think that it’s not a sexy field to be in, and that has just always been the case.”

Even before the pandemic crept into Colorado, the nation was already facing a shortage of healthcare workers in this field, and the coronavirus only made it worse.

“Between the pandemic and the fear of infection, the workforce has continued to be very, very stretched,” said Randy Kuykendall, Director of Health Facilities and Emergency Medicine Services at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Staff in long-term care are probably doing some of the most heroic work that can be done,” said Gibson. “They are the ones that are providing intimate care to our loved ones. They are the ones that go home after a long shift and might be caring for others in their home. They are the ones that deal day in and day out with the anxiety of whether or not they are bringing a virus to their work or they’re taking home a virus, and that’s a chronic experience of long-term care staff.”

According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as of this week more than 639,000 nursing home residents across the United States have contracted COVID-19 and more than 128,000 have died.

In Colorado, more than 38% of all the state’s COVID deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, more than 551,000 nursing home staff members have gotten COVID across the United States and just over 1,600 of them have died.

“Their experiences from what I understand, being on many national calls, is that they are, for lack of a better phrase, traumatized by this experience,” said Gibson. “And trauma has a lasting effect on our bodies, on our wellbeing and our spirituality.”

“The pandemic really kind of lit the fuse of this circular nightmare for our nursing home staff,” said Allison Conwell, an advocate of the CoPIRG Foundation.

The CoPIRG Foundation looked into the data and found nearly one in four nursing homes in Colorado had a shortage of nurses as well as aides, putting more than 2,000 Coloradans at risk.

Per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, federal regulations do not define minimum staff ratios. A “staff shortage” is based on whether the home had enough staff to “assure resident safety and attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychological well-being.” Per CDPHE, a nursing care facility shall provide nurse staffing sufficient in number to provide at least two hours of nursing time per resident per day.

“As outbreaks happened in facilities, staff had to quarantine themselves due to exposure which left fewer staff to care for the amount of residents,” Conwell said. “Some staff had to reduce their hours, who weren’t sick, to take on child care as child care centers and schools closed and staff had to work in centers and nursing homes without breaks, without all the personal protective equipment, or PPE, that they needed.”

In its report, COPIRG suggested five solutions, including more federal funding, prioritizing residents and the staff for COVID-19 vaccines, reporting vaccination rates of residents and staff, state help with staff shortages like deploying the National Guard, and allowing family caregivers to care for their loved ones in nursing homes in a way that doesn’t bring the virus into the home.

“We need to do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable people and the people that protect and care for them every day,” said Conwell.

According to Kuykendall, protecting our most vulnerable has been a priority from the beginning.

“Very, very early in the process when Governor Polis very quickly structured the residential care strike force, we recognize as healthcare professionals ourselves going in, we were going to encounter significant healthcare workforce problems,” said Kuykendall.

Polis deployed the Colorado National Guard to help, and troops have covered almost 5,000 shifts at long-term care facilities in Colorado since the pandemic began.

“The Colorado National Guard has been key to filling a number of gaps,” said Kuykendall.

He also said since the vaccine has arrived in Colorado, things are improving, and the latest data shows new cases and deaths in long-term care facilities are declining. On February 7, nursing homes reported the lowest number of cases since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services started tracking them.

But staffing continues to be an issue.

“I wish we had the magic answer,” said Kuykendall. “Recruitment and retention continues to be at the very very top of the need list in our healthcare system.”

In May, the state launched a Connect to Care Jobs website designed specifically to connect job seekers with job opportunities in healthcare. Many of those who do go into this field says it’s the most rewarding work you can do.

“If you have the compassion and if you have the desire and if you really want to feel good about yourself every day, this is the place to be,” said Kuykendall.

“It’s the most meaningful contribution that you can give back to the people who raised us, to the people on whose shoulders we stand, the people who taught us the most valuble lessons in our lives,” said Gibson. “Why wouldn’t we give back? Why would we listen? Why wouldn’t we open our heart and our ears to their experiences? That just seems like a no brainer.”

Currently more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Colorado are still reporting shortages of nurses and aides.

“Many of our nursing facilities, nursing homes in our state, they’re actually allowed to train their own certified nursing assistants, so at the local level if someone has an interest in becoming a CNA they should contact their nearest nursing home and there is probably a place where they can get trained and even be supported for that training,” said Kuykendall.

The public is able to access the data reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at COVID-19 Nursing Home Dataset | Data.CMS.gov.

“If you’ve got a family member who is in a nursing home, you can use the Center for Medicare Medicaid Services website to figure out if there is a shortage of any type of employee or personal protective equipment in the home where your resident is,” said Conwell. “And we just want this to be publicly available information so consumers can make the most informed decisions for their loved ones.”

Here is a video from COPIRG explaining how to search the CMS site:

Here is a link to available healthcare jobs in Colorado: Connect To Care Jobs.