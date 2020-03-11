Springs family documents days quarantined on cruise ship

OAKLAND — A Colorado Springs family is being quarantined on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship currently docked in Oakland, California.

The ship left Feb. 21 and the quarantine started March 5.

“[March 4] we were informed that we have changed course from Ensenada, Mexico back to San Francisco…. [March 5] as we were having breakfast, we saw coast guard choppers dropping off Coronavirus test kits. … Anything public on the ship has been cancelled. No shows, lounges, libraries…everything looks like a ghost town as just a few hours ago we were told we are to stay in our cabins.” Elizabeth Aleteanu- Facebook

Elizabeth Aleteanu said she’s not upset at the company for the situation and believes the staff has handled it well even giving her kids a little teddy bear.

Elizabeth has been documenting the journey on social media with the help of the bear and having a little of fun with it.

“Life is too short not to have a sense of humor and to be somber all the time, do we started dressing up the teddy bear and imitating it,” said Aleteanu. “My favorite is the spa day teddy it has the head wrapped a towel, little spree candies for cucumbers, we had to get creative.”

The captain told passengers he hopes to have everyone off the ship by today and they are letting California residents off first.