Southern Colorado utilities not disconnecting service during coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Many southern Colorado utility providers have announced they won’t disconnect service for delinquent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Several of them are also suspending late fees.

Colorado Springs Utilities said they will not disconnect service through April 30. If you receive a disconnect notice or are unable to pay your bill, you’re asked to call the utility at 719-448-4800. They have assistance programs and payment plans available.

Black Hills Energy is also temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections. They offer various payment assistance options, including payment arrangements, budget billing, and medical extensions. Visit blackhillsenergy.com or call 1-888-890-5554 for more information.

Fountain Utilities will not disconnect services or assess late fees during the pandemic. Payment arrangements are available. Customers can also seek payment assistance through the Lighten the Load program. For more information on that program, contact partner agencies REACH Pikes Peak at 719-382-8515 or The Salvation Army of the Fountain Valley at 719-382-1182.

San Isabel Electric is suspending service disconnections and delinquent fees for both residential and commercial accounts. Members are encouraged to continue paying what they can, to avoid accumulating a high balance. Members with balances will have the option to be put on a payment arrangement plan. The utility has also compiled a list of economic relief resources for southern Colorado businesses and residents.

Colorado residents who earn under 60 percent of the state’s median income may qualify for home heating assistance through LEAP, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Tap here or call 1-866-432-8435 for details.