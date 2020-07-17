Southern Colorado schools release ‘Back To School’ plans for the upcoming school year

SOUTHERN COLORADO — On Friday, multiple school districts in Southern Colorado released their plans for the upcoming school year, giving some insight into how learning will happen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Widefield School District 3 released this statement on opening in the fall:
While we intend to open our doors on Monday, August 17, we realize we will need to be ready to pivot if conditions change. We hope to start the school year off with a “modified in-person model,” which means all students and staff in school, five days a week, following new safety and health guidelines. We will be finalizing our reopening approach the first week of August when we are closer to the start of the school year and have the most up-to-date safety and health guidance to make an informed decision.
For families who are not comfortable going back to school yet, we have an online education program called D3 My Way. Please note that not all school-based supports and services are available at D3 My Way, and any specialized plans should be discussed with your homeschool prior to enrollment at D3 My Way.
The plan to reopen as “close to normal” as possible will include safety measures designed to protect the health and well-being of students and staff as well as guidelines set forth by the state and local health department. As students return to the classroom, we anticipate important safety protocols will be in place to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19, which will allow the district to remain open for in-person learning.
To be safe and effective, this reopening plan requires the full cooperation and understanding of students, staff, and families. As we have all seen, conditions can change quickly, and we must understand that plans will have to be adjusted as our health partners advise, to ensure they are as strong as they can be to protect the health and wellness of staff, students, and community.
Academy District 20 released this statement on opening in the fall:
We plan to reopen on Monday, August 17, our originally planned start date. Parents can select from the following two options:
- Returning to a learning environment, where in-person instructional time is maximized to the greatest extent possible, and any local and state mandates and guidelines are met to keep staff and students safe;
- Returning to a full-time online learning option for students and families who do not prefer to or are not medically able to attend school in-person.
Please take our Return to School Survey, letting us know if you would like your child(ren) to return in-person or full-time online this fall. There is also a question about transportation needs. Your feedback will ensure we properly plan this fall. This survey will be available in different languages soon. We will be prepared to quickly and seamlessly transition to online learning should a classroom, school, or our greater community see a COVID-19 outbreak. Our Return to School Plan considered input from teachers, staff, and families, and we closely partnered with the El Paso County Public Health Department. Additionally, we utilized guidance from state, local and national organizations such as the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Children’s Hospital, and the American Association of Pediatricians.
Pueblo County School District 70 released this statement on opening in the fall:
The Board officially approved a calendar revision that moves back the student start date one week
from August 17 to August 24, 2020. Pueblo County Teachers Association President Amy Spock
addressed the Board with comments and concerns from local teachers. “Teachers have reached out
to me with concerns and the need for an additional week of planning and training time for prepare
for students arrival back to school – however that looks, whether fully online or a hybrid or in the
classroom,” said Spock.
District 70 staff reports back to buildings on August 10 for two weeks of training and preparation.
Parents will be receiving communication from their school soon with information on schedules,
and registration. School officially begins (remotely) on August 24, 2020.
The Board of Education scheduled another meeting for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 5pm to further
discuss and decide the Return to School choice. The meeting will be available for live streaming on
the District 70 YouTube page.
Majority of school districts asked parents, staff and students to check-in for updates on their websites as things could changes.