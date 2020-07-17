Southern Colorado schools release ‘Back To School’ plans for the upcoming school year

SOUTHERN COLORADO — On Friday, multiple school districts in Southern Colorado released their plans for the upcoming school year, giving some insight into how learning will happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Widefield School District 3 released this statement on opening in the fall:

While we intend to open our doors on Monday, August 17, we realize we will need to be ready to pivot if conditions change. We hope to start the school year off with a “modified in-person model,” which means all students and staff in school, five days a week, following new safety and health guidelines. We will be finalizing our reopening approach the first week of August when we are closer to the start of the school year and have the most up-to-date safety and health guidance to make an informed decision.

For families who are not comfortable going back to school yet, we have an online education program called D3 My Way. Please note that not all school-based supports and services are available at D3 My Way, and any specialized plans should be discussed with your homeschool prior to enrollment at D3 My Way.

The plan to reopen as “close to normal” as possible will include safety measures designed to protect the health and well-being of students and staff as well as guidelines set forth by the state and local health department. As students return to the classroom, we anticipate important safety protocols will be in place to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19, which will allow the district to remain open for in-person learning.

To be safe and effective, this reopening plan requires the full cooperation and understanding of students, staff, and families. As we have all seen, conditions can change quickly, and we must understand that plans will have to be adjusted as our health partners advise, to ensure they are as strong as they can be to protect the health and wellness of staff, students, and community.

Academy District 20 released this statement on opening in the fall: