Southern Colorado school districts plan for rest of the year and fall 2020

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — On April 20th Governor Jared Polis announced that all schools will remain closed for in-person learning throughout the remainder of the school year.

Districts are now working to come up with plans to close out the school year and host end of the year events safely.

The Governor also added that remote learning might continue into the fall of 2020, however, the plan remains fluid.

We reached out to a majority of southern Colorado school districts on their plans for graduation. Their statements are below.

Harrison District 2: We will have a virtual graduation event for each high school and those plans are still in the making. We also have a backup traditional (or as traditional as we can make it) graduation planned for later in the summer should it be allowed.

Widefield District 3: High school staff and administration have been working to create and implement a variety of ways to honor seniors this spring. As soon as those plans are finalized, students and families will be notified.

Colorado Springs District 11: We are now working with our principals and leadership teams to create schedules for staff and students to close out the school year, including schedules to return materials and pick up personal belongings. Communication of these plans will follow in the coming weeks.

Cheyenne Mountain District 12: FOX21 has not heard back.

Academy District 20: We will announce next steps about graduation and end of year activities this Friday in our eNewsletter.

District 49: We are launching a community decision-making process hosted on a platform called Thought Exchange. For one week we will solicit and validate ideas for celebrating our graduates. Following that process, we will announce our plans for senior celebrations in 2020. Because our schools are different sizes and may have differing priorities, the celebrations we host may reflect the unique character of our school communities. They plan to come up with a response by early next week.

Pueblo District 60: We will host a virtual graduation. The virtual graduation will take place on the same dates and times as the already scheduled 2020 Graduation.

Pueblo District 70: We are getting ready to send out a survey to seniors and parents tomorrow with some options.