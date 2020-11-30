Southern Colorado museum fights closure

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado Springs museum shut down by the state is hoping the governor reconsiders. The owner of play street museum is a small format children’s museum

is putting up a fight.

“There is nothing in the springs that does what we do, hands-on children’s museum that has high-quality education focused play for our community,” said Christy Ballinger the owner of Play Street Museum.

With play street museum being a hands-on play area the owner Christy Ballinger said they have a hospital-grade disinfecting system and they clean all day every day.

Their main source of revenue is this play area but they also have a small retail store attached to the museum. However, with the play area being recently shut down by the state, Ballinger is worried they might have to close for good.

“One hand we have property company we do owe them rent, we are working and doing our best we intend on fulfilling that. its important that we pay our billed. On the other hand difficult when you have these draconian rules sand law and you’re expecting small businesses to survive,” said Ballinger.

“It make me really sad, we have lot great memories here, the kids have fun, its really upsetting to see,” said customer.

Ballinger also wrote an open letter to the governor asking for what she calls a fair and equitable solution to keep their doors open.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment on Sunday night and haven’t heard back.

Gov. Polis did receive a positive COVID-19 test result on Saturday.