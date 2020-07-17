COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies across southern Colorado are reacting to Gov. Jared Polis’ new mask mandate, which took effect Friday.

When announcing the mandate, Polis said that if someone goes into a public indoor place without a mask, is asked to leave, and refuses, they could face trespassing charges.

“If someone were to run into a store naked or without a mask, they are trespassing,” Polis said in a press conference Thursday. “This gives that store the ability to call local law enforcement to enforce a trespassing charge, to make sure they keep their customers and workers safe.”

Here’s how local law enforcement agencies are reacting to the mandate.

Colorado Springs Police Department

As of Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department said they are still reviewing the order.

“We’ve received enforcement questions regarding the statewide face mask mandate,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We will first need to review the governor’s provisions. Once details regarding the new requirement are released, and how it affects law enforcement, we will share that info to our community.”

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The El Paso County Sheriffs Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that despite the governor’s health order, deputies will not be issuing citations for people not wearing masks. They will, however, “continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing face coverings.”

Sheriff Bill Elder posted a video to Facebook further explaining his stance.

“We’re not going to be the mask police,” Elder said in the video. “We’re going to enforce other violations of Colorado revised statutes,” such as trespassing.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said they will not be issuing citations or detaining anyone in response to executive orders such as the mask mandate.

“In regard to COVID-19 executive orders by the Governor and/or Public Health authorities, while we encourage and educate others to comply for health reasons, we as a Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations or detaining persons for these civil orders,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “This includes the wearing of masks or social distancing. The proper venue for such enforcement is not the Sheriff’s Office.”

Woodland Park Police Department

The Woodland Park Police Department said they will not be issuing citations to people not wearing masks.

“The position of the Woodland Park Police Department and the City of Woodland Park Code Enforcement is to continue to educate the public on the benefits of wearing face coverings in enclosed public places,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We will stress that wearing a mask will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We will not, however, be expending the resources of the Patrol Officers on issuing citations to individuals not wearing masks.”