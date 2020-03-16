Southern Colorado hospitals revise visitor policies due to coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado hospitals are revising their visitor policies in response to Colorado’s coronavirus outbreak.

UCHealth, which runs three hospitals in Colorado Springs, one in Woodland Park, and eight others throughout the state, has implemented the following restrictions at all of its locations:

Visiting hours at UCHealth hospitals are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Any patient who is checking in for an appointment at any UCHealth location must tell staff and ask for a mask if they have a fever, cold symptoms, or flu symptoms.

Visitors with cold or flu symptoms are not allowed in any UCHealth facility unless they are there for medical care.

Patients may have no more than one visitor in a 24-hour period. This includes birth centers and OB clinics.

Large numbers of people may not gather in waiting rooms, cafeterias, lobbies or other locations.

Only one person may accompany a patient who is being seen in a clinic or for a procedure such as surgery.

Anyone under 16 years of age who is not being seen as a patient is not allowed to visit any area. Children under 16 years of age who are not patients themselves are not allowed anywhere in UCHealth’s facilities, including waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies.

Centura Health, which runs Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo, St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, and several other hospitals statewide, said they are “reducing the number of people and hours for visiting patients at Centura Health facilities.”

FOX21 has reached out to Centura Health for details on the new visitor policy.

The hospitals are also canceling events and meetings of more than 20 people.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, which has a location in Colorado Springs, has temporarily introduced new visitation restrictions.

For inpatient hospital visits, each hospitalized patient family can identify up to four caregivers over the age of 18 who will be allowed to visit. Only two visitors (including parents/legal authorized representatives) can visit at one time.

For an emergency department visit, they ask that parents try not to bring other family members.

For outpatient and clinic visits, a maximum of two primary caregivers can accompany a patient who has an appointment at any of their clinics. Everyone else, including siblings of any age, may not visit.

Babies who are breastfeeding are an exception to these restrictions.

