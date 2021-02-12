Some southern Colorado COVID-19 testing sites closed this weekend due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Extreme cold is here, and the forecast is calling for brutally cold temperatures into next week. Because of the weather, 19 state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will be closed or have delayed openings this weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The following six testing sites in southern Colorado will be closed Saturday and Sunday. They plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, but that could change depending on weather conditions.

Cañon City – 201 North 6th St.

Colorado Springs Citadel Mall – 680 Citadel Dr. E.

Falcon – 12072 Royal County Down Road, Falcon

Fountain – 6436 US Highway 85/87

Pueblo State Fairgrounds – 2701 W Mesa Ave.

Rampart Range Campus – 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs

The state’s website has a list of free community testing sites across the state. Some of them are planning to operate as scheduled. Some private providers will also still be open.

“Please isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” the health department said. “Please quarantine if you know you have been exposed/are likely to have been exposed but do not yet know if you’re infected. Coloradans should refer to the state’s website for additional quarantine or isolation instructions.”